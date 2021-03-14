﻿ataan hospital workers get no side effects from Covid-19 vax

At least 85 percent of workers of the government-owned Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center here who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have not manifested any adverse side effects.

Dr. Noel Lacsamana, BGHMC Covid point person/coordinator, said on Friday they have inoculated 1,138 of the targeted 1,342 BGHMC workers.

“(We have not noted) any hitches or adverse effects on those inoculated with CoronaVac or AstraZeneca vaccines,” Lacsamana said.

Inoculation at the BGHMC annex at the former Bataan capitol started Monday for workers of BGHMC, the first priority hospital for Covid-19 vaccination.

BGHMC has been designated as an exclusive facility for Covid–19 patients and workers in the hospital were the first recipients of CoronaVac, developed by China’s Sinovac, and AstraZeneca vaccines allotted by the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH delivered to BGHMC 417 doses of CoronaVac last Saturday and 1,420 doses of AstraZeneca on Monday.

Lacsamana said after BGHMC, they started administering vaccines to workers from the JC Payumo Memorial District Hospital in Dinalupihan and the Mariveles District Hospital (MDH), both second vaccination priority hospitals in the province.

He said that targeted for vaccination are 288 workers from the JC Payumo Memorial District Hospital and 204 from MDH.

Lacsamana said that the goal was to finish first priority hospitals and second priority hospitals from March 8 –12.

The continuation will likely be held at the Bataan People’s Center in the capitol compound that was designated as a mass vaccination area, he said.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported on Friday that there were 10 new confirmed cases and four recoveries from Covid –19 in the province.

PHO chief Dr. Rosanna Buccahan said the number of confirmed cases reached 3,962 while those who recovered at 3,813.

She said that the active cases rose to 59 while the number of fatalities from the virus stayed at 90.

The new positive cases are five from Dinalupihan, two each from Orani and Orion, and one from Balanga City with ages from 21 to 84 years.

The new recoveries from the disease are a 94-year old woman from Orani, a 63-year old woman from Balanga City, a 48-year old man from Dinalupihan and a 40-year old man from Pilar.

Source: Philippines News Agency