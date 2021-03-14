﻿AstraZeneca doses for senior healthcare workers arrive in Bacolod

An initial 386 vials of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) intended for senior healthcare workers in this city and Negros Occidental province arrived at the Bredco port here on Friday afternoon.

A list provided by Zeaphard Caelian, head of the Provincial Disaster Management Program Division and commander of the Provincial Incident Management Team for Covid-19, showed the supply included 74 vials for the Provincial Health Office (PHO) and 312 vials for the Bacolod City Health Office (CHO).

Each vial of the AstraZeneca vaccines that was dispatched by the Department of Health-Western Visayas from Iloilo City contains 10 doses as shown in the product’s printed information.

Aside from receiving AstraZeneca vaccines, the provincial government also obtained an additional supply of 99 vials of Sinovac’s CoronaVac.

The arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines from the DOH was announced by Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon, deputy chief implementer of National Task Force Against Covid-19 and Testing czar, during his visit at the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital (TLJPH) in Silay City, Negros Occidental on Thursday.

“The vaccines are already in Iloilo. These will be brought here in one to two days,” Dizon said, adding the AstraZeneca doses will be initially provided to healthcare workers above 60 years old.

On Wednesday, the PHO received 1,600 vials of CoronaVac, which was part of the 6,300 vials that arrived in Bacolod on March 5.

In Negros Occidental, four hospitals, including the TLJPH, Cadiz District Hospital in Cadiz City, Valladolid District Hospital in Valladolid town, and Lorenzo D. Zayco District Hospital in Kabankalan City are rolling out their vaccination program this week.

Vaccination is also ongoing in Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital, and five other private hospitals in Bacolod

Source: Philippines News Agency