﻿Asian U19 beach volley tourney set

Thirteen duos, including one from the Philippines, will showcase what the future of Asian beach volleyball would look like in the 3rd Asian U19 Beach Volleyball Championships in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand starting Saturday.

Jayrack dela Noche and Alexander Iraya will banner the lone Filipino squad in a 13-team field, which sees host country Thailand bringing in three representatives.

One of the Thai teams, Thailand-1, happens to be in Group A with the dela Noche-Iraya tandem and Iran-2.

Second seed Australia, Lebanon-1, and Thailand-2 are in Pool B, while third seed Iran-1 is in Pool C with Qatar and Kazahkstan-2.

Defending champion Indonesia, only seeded fifth, is in Pool D alongside Kazakhstan-1, Lebanon-2, and Thailand-3.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Tats Suzara told dela Noche and Iraya, Victorias City natives currently studying in the University of Santo Tomas (UST) High School, that despite being underdogs, they should just cherish the moment.

“Tell the boys no pressure and avoid dehydration and nervousness,” Suzara said in a message to PNVF board member Carmela Gamboa, who is accompanying dela Noche and Iraya in Thailand. “Enjoy the games, nothing to lose.”

The four-day tournament serves as a qualifier for the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) U19 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

Dela Noche and Iraya will also represent the Philippines in the 4th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships on July 12, a qualifier for the FIVB U21 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

Source: Philippines News Agency