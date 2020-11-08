﻿ASG member killed in clash with police in Zamboanga

A member of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was killed during a police operation in Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) said on Sunday.

In a report to Camp Crame, PNP-AKG chief Brig. Gen. Jonel Estomo identified the fatality as Salip Adzhar Alidjam, a resident of Barangay Musso, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay and known in the area as armed and dangerous.

Alidjam is a member of ISIS/ASG, under the leadership of Alhabsi Misaya, whose group has been involved in a series of kidnapping incidents in the past.

The ASG member was positively identified by a kidnap victim, Indonesian Herman Manggak, who was kidnapped in 2016 and was released after paying PHP4 million ransom.

Estomo said the police operation was conducted on Saturday as the PNP-AKG, in coordination with various local law enforcement units, served a search warrant against the suspect for illegal possessions of firearms and explosives.

After sensing the presence of the police operatives, Alidjam quickly went inside his room and fired upon the lawmen prompting authorities to retaliate that led to the death of the suspect.

Authorities recovered one hand grenade, a .45-caliber pistol, one Garand rifle, and ammunition from the crime scene.

The cadaver was properly turned over to the immediate family for disposition based on the Muslim tradition, according to the report.

Source: Philippines News Agency