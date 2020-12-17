﻿ASG-linked crime group member killed in shootout

An Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)-linked crime syndicate member was killed in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, police said Thursday.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the suspect as Ibrahim Anduhol of the Barahama Ali crime syndicate.

The Barahama Ali crime group–allegedly engaged in kidnapping, robbery, and other criminal activities–is linked with the ASG led by sub-leader Rakib Abdurahman, Duco said.

Anduhol was killed in a shootout during a law enforcement operation around 2:35 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Upper Pangi, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, Duco said.

Duco said the shootout broke out after Anduhol, armed with a caliber .45 pistol, opened fire on law enforcers, prompting them to retaliate.

Police recovered two caliber .45 pistols with ammunition, an M-16 “Baby Armalite” rifle, and suspected shabu, Duco said.

He said Anduhol, who had a standing warrant of arrest for murder, was involved in killing a soldier and kidnappings of a businesswoman in Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay, and a businessman in Kabasalan in 2018.

Duco said the suspect was also involved in the killing of Patrolman Arthur Decena on December 6, in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Source: Philippines News agency