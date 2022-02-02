﻿ASG bandit, soldier killed in Sulu clashes

A soldier and an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandit have been killed in a series of clashes in the province of Sulu, a top military official disclosed Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, the Army’s 11th Infantry Division commander, said the first clash, which lasted for about 15 minutes, ensued around 9:20 a.m. Monday in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu.

Gonzales said the second clash ensued around 9:50 a.m., and the third around 10:40 a.m. as the troops pursued the ASG bandits fleeing from the site of the first clash.

Gonzales, who is also the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Sulu commander, identified the slain ASG bandit as Omar Yakan, a follower of ASG sub-leader Ellam Nasirin.

The troops recovered Yakan’s K3 squad automatic weapon.

He said the slain soldier, meanwhile, was identified as Pfc. Jay Clint Pasingan of the 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB).

Wounded were Sgt. Michel Bagunu and Pfc. Celestino Tano of the same battalion. Both are in stable condition at the Camp General Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo, Sulu.

Gonzales said the series of clashes came about after the 45IB launched an offensive when the group of Nasirin ambushed the 45IB troops on January 25 that resulted in the death of 25-year-old Pvt. Joefrazen Tawasil.

The troops were on their way to the port of Jolo when the ASG bandits ambushed them in Barangay Tugas, Patikul.

Gonzales expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved relatives and friends of Pasingan.

Gonzales said Pasingan made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of protecting the people of Sulu in the pursuit of peace and development.

He said all troops in Patikul are on high alert as the JTF-Sulu ground forces conduct pursuit operations to neutralize the remaining members of Nasirin’s group.

“We will remain relentless in our operations to finish off the ASG, and we will do our very best to bring peace in the region,” Gonzales said, adding that efforts to bring peace in Sulu will only be possible with the active participation and cooperation of the people.

Source: Philippines News Agency