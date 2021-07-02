﻿ASF plagues another Leyte town

TACLOBAN CITY – Local authorities in the town of Tabango, Leyte asked hog raisers to heighten biosecurity measures as the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak has reached some of its farms this week.

At least 15 hogs have been identified for depopulation, but 14 pigs died before the scheduled culling on June 30, the Tabango municipal agriculture said on its Facebook post late Thursday.

The ASF outbreak has been noted in Gimarco village last week when pigs manifested symptoms, such as high fever, weakness, difficulty in standing, vomiting, diarrhea, coughing or labored breathing, and bleeding of internal organs that could lead to death within two to 10 days.

The local government is still investigating how the deadly ASF virus reached the town.

At least 12 other nearby villages have been under close monitoring to prevent the possible spread of the hog disease.

“Our hog raisers should properly implement a biosecurity program that will help hog raisers set up practicable measures to prevent or control the spread of infection within a pig farm,” the local agriculture office said.

Authorities also reminded Tabango residents to seek a permit from their livestock coordinator if they want to transport live pigs and pork meat from non-affected villages.

Tabango is the 32nd area in Eastern Visayas plagued by ASF since January this year.

Other ASF affected areas are Abuyog, Javier, La Paz, Dulag, MacArthur, Tanauan, Palo, Pastrana, Burauen, Tacloban City, Jaro, Mayorga, Carigara, Tolosa, Tabontabon, Dagami, Sta. Fe, San Miguel, Tunga, Barugo, Mahaplag, and Ormoc City in Leyte; Lope de Vega, Catarman, and Mondragon in Northern Samar; Silago in Southern Leyte; Catbalogan City, Sta. Rita, and Calbayog City in Samar; and Dolores and Oras in Eastern Samar.

Of the six provinces in the region, only Biliran province is still unaffected with ASF problem, while Southern Leyte has not recorded any cases after Silago was affected with ASF last April 13

Source: Philippines News Agency