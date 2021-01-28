﻿ASF outbreak in Luzon drives up prices of meat in NegOcc

The outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in Luzon, which led to the demand for pigs from other areas, has adversely affected the prices of meat products in Negros Occidental.

According to the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO), average prices of almost all meat products increased by nearly as much as PHP17 per kilogram this week.

Dr. Renante Decena, provincial veterinarian, said in a statement on Wednesday that the increase in the price of pork in Negros Occidental is relative to the ASF outbreak in Luzon.

“As the live weight prices of pigs (in Luzon) soared to PHP280 per kilo, the local pig prices also followed. Aside from high demand and prices in Luzon market, we also shipped out pigs to Iloilo and Leyte market this month,” he said.

The PVO’s prevailing market price monitoring of livestock and poultry on Jan. 25 showed that the biggest increase was observed in the average price of chicken, at PHP16.32 per kilo — from only PHP159.35 per kilo on Jan. 18 to PHP175.67 this week.

For pork, an increase of PHP8.64 per kilo was noted — from PHP204.76 per kilo last week to the current prevailing price of PHP213.40.

Decena said the demand for pigs in Luzon started to increase in October last year.

From Jan. 1 to 22 alone, the province shipped almost 6,000 heads to Luzon, including Bulacan, Tarlac, and Pangasinan.

Decena added the situation for chicken is similar to that of pork.

“The Department of Agriculture wants to have a price freeze for both pork and chicken because of the devastating effect of ASF in Luzon,” he said.

In Negros Occidental, there is also a significant increase in the price of chevon (goat meat) — from PHP329.33 last week, it went up to PHP337.39 in the current week, posting an increase of PHP8.06 per kilo.

The average price of beef also increased by PHP2.34 per kilo — from PHP274.45 to PHP276.79.

Decena said he expects the prices of meat products to normalize in February.

Source: Philippines News agency