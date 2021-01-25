﻿Asean cooperation pushed to expedite digital transformation

Indonesian Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate has highlighted the importance of cooperation between Asean member states and other countries to expedite digital transformation to support economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We believe that the spirit of Asean collaboration must focus on addressing the pandemic. We also must take maximum advantage of digitalization to boost economic recovery soon. Efforts must be made to help the most vulnerable group and none of them will be left behind,” Plate said in a press statement on Saturday after the 1st Asean Digital Minister’s Meeting (ADGMIN).

At the online meeting, he underscored the significance of data security and sovereignty, data governance, and cooperation, and discussions on the exchange of cross border data flow that meets the principles of reciprocity, lawfulness, fairness, and transparency.

The series of virtual meetings were held from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2021 to mark the launch of the Asean Digital Masterplan 2025 (ADM 2025) and the Putrajaya Declaration.

ADM 2025 is Asean’s vision to create a digital economy and community that needs to be supported by equal connectivity across Asean, regulations supporting innovations and development of e-government services, and sufficient digital literacy and skills.

Asean member states have agreed on eight targets on the development of the digital sector that need to be implemented by 2025, including the realization of ADM 2025, which gives priority to the recovery of Asean member states from the pandemic, improvement of quality and coverage of fixed and mobile broadband infrastructure, and provision of safe digital services.

ADM 2025 also covers building a competitive and sustainable market which supports the provision of digital services, improvement of the quality and use of e-government services, and provision of digital services to connect businesses.

Source: Philippines News agency