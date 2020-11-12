﻿Asean bats for closer ties with China on Covid-19 vaccine

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) seeks closer cooperation with China in the development and “equitable” distribution of test kits, medicines as well as coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines once available.

The bloc’s common statement was delivered by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Asean-China Summit on Thursday.

“On Covid-19, the President said Asean encourages close cooperation, collaboration with China in the development and equitable distribution of safe, effective, affordable vaccines, diagnostics, and medicines and welcome China’s pledge to make the Covid-19 vaccine a global public good,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Duterte, who serves as the country coordinator for the Asean China Dialogue Relations, said China also vowed Asean to be “among the first to benefit” from the vaccines it is currently developing.

Roque said Duterte also praised China’s promise to contribute to the Covid-19 Asean Response Fund, initiatives on public health emergencies, and the Asean Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies.

“PRRD added that Asean looks forward to China for support and for a Comprehensive Recovery Framework and its implementation plan to allow for Asean’s robust recovery, resiliency, and sustainability,” he said.

The chief executive also reiterated Asean’s commitment to the “full and effective” implementation of the 2002 Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

The bloc, as confirmed by Duterte, vowed to push for an early conclusion, adoption, and an “effective substantive” Code of Conduct in the South China Sea consistent with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Roque said Duterte also welcomed the designation of 2021 as the Asean-China Year of Sustainable Development Cooperation, where the bloc encourages cooperation with China in areas such as poverty eradication, food security, environment protection, and climate change.

Source: Philippines News Agency