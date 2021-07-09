﻿ARTA pushes for possible gov’t online data sharing

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is pushing for online sharing of data on birth, death, and marriage, among others, with government agencies.

In a statement Friday, ARTA said the agency has written the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to make this initiative possible in the near future.

“Other government services availed by the citizens which require certificates issued by PSA are being looked into for possible integration,” ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica said in his letter to National Statistician Dennis Mapa.

Belgica said the integration of these data among government agencies will allow faster and easier transactions within public offices but also for the general public.

He added streamlining the processes before automating them is important for government offices not to bring red tape to the digital space.

The ARTA chief said working with the PSA will be another way “to disrupt the silo system” prevalent in the government to foster a collaborative working environment and integrated approach in delivering services to Filipinos.

Belgica said the government should also ensure data privacy even with this move for data sharing among government agencies.

“We want them actually to share the data that is only needed,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency