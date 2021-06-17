﻿ARTA names agencies with highest number of complaints

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has identified 10 government agencies with the highest number of complaints they received from the public as of June 10 this year.

In the presentation of ARTA deputy director general Eduardo Bringas at the Kapihan sa ARTA Thursday, the agency received the highest number of complaints against the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) with a total of 92 complaints filed.

This is followed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) with 88 complaints, Land Registration Authority with 79 complaints, Social Security System with 70 complaints, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources with 48 complaints.

The ARTA also received 42 complaints against the Bureau of Customs, 41 complaints against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 30 complaints against the Home Development Mutual Fund, 24 complaints against the Department of Agrarian Reform, and 23 complaints against the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“But we cannot say that all of these are red tape-driven, because we also have to consider the number of clients they are addressing,” Bringas said in Filipino.

He added ARTA likewise receives complaints that are not within its mandate, which the office redirects to the concerned agencies.

Moreover, complaints against other government agencies reached 391, while a total of 199 complaints were filed against local government units (LGUs).

As of June 10, ARTA received 1,127 complaints against national government agencies (NGAs) and LGUs.

Bringas also said the ARTA has filed cases against erring NGAs and LGUs at the Civil Service Commission, Office of the Ombudsman, and trial courts.

ARTA has filed 20 cases against LTFRB, FDA, Department of Energy-Renewable Energy Management Bureau, Registry of Deeds, and Land Transportation Office, and a total of 11 cases against the LGUs of Caloocan, Parañaque, San Nicolas in Batangas, Angeles in Pampanga, Marilao in Bulacan, Province of Camarines Norte, and Office of the Building Official of Taguig City.

ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica has reminded NGAs and LGUs to adhere to the Republic Act 11032, also known as the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act (EODB) of 2018, or the EODB law, and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR).

Under the EODB law, all NGAs and LGUs should follow the ‘3-7-20 rule’ in transacting with the public.

NGAs and LGUs should process simple transactions within three working days; seven working days for complex transactions; and 20 days for highly technical transactions.

Applications with complete requirements but exceeded the prescribed number of days of the transaction shall be deemed approved.

The ARTA will be issuing a declaration of completeness upon complaint and due investigation and verification.

Since 2019, a total of 8,510 were granted automatic approval and/or renewal of permits and licenses.

Source: Philippines News Agency