﻿Arroyo cites timely power restoration in ‘Odette’-affected areas

The chairman of the House Committee on Energy on Tuesday lauded the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and all those in the energy sector for restoring power to areas ravaged by Typhoon Odette in time for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Pampanga Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo said he has been in constant coordination with NGCP president Anthony Almeda regarding expediting power restoration in Odette-affected areas in Visayas and Mindanao to ensure people in those areas may at least have lighted homes during this season.

“I would like to commend the NGCP and their people and all those in the energy sector who have been working tirelessly even in the holiday season when everyone is supposed to be spending time with their loves ones, to restore power for the areas rendered powerless by Typhoon Odette,” Arroyo said.

Citing the NGCP, he noted that power has already been restored in the provinces of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur as of December 27.

Meanwhile, power was partially restored with full restoration expected before New Year in the provinces of Negros Oriental and Surigao del Sur.

He added that Bohol, which was originally scheduled to have full power restored by December 31, was rescheduled for a later date.

The 69kV Line in Maasin-Baybay, he said, has been partially restored with full restoration expected by December 31.

He also cited power distribution utility Meralco for sending and deploying a 160-man contingent of engineers, linemen and support personnel, as well as vehicles, generator sets and heavy equipment to the typhoon-ravaged Cebu and Bohol.

Arroyo said a total of 54 Meralco personnel are already assisting in power restoration activities in Cebu, while 31 out of 106 personnel are already deployed in Bohol.

The following lines, however, are still unavailable: (Visayas) Maasin-Nasaug-San Isidro; Ubay-Alicia-Garcia; Ubay-Trinidad-Carmen; Amlan-San Carlos; Mabinay-Bayawan; and (Mindanao) Placer-Madrid.

He said the lines are expected to be restored on or before December 31.

Source: Philippines News Agency