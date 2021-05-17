﻿Arrival of more jabs speeds up Bacolod’s vaccination program

Mayor Evelio Leonardia has expressed thanks to National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. for the arrival of additional vaccines in the city.

“I would like to thank Secretary Charlie Galvez for responding positively to our request to give us more allocation of the vaccines,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Leonardia said the 19,420 doses of the newly-arrived AstraZeneca vaccines will “go a long way” in the city’s “quest to accelerate the vaccination of our people”.

On May 5, the mayor sent a letter-request to Galvez, asking for an increase in vaccine allocation from the national government amid the surge in local coronavirus disease 2019 infections.

Leonardia then told the vaccine czar that the city is “being hit hard by this new wave of Covid-19 infections” and “ramping up our vaccination program will be critical to saving lives and restoring economic activity”.

On May 11, a fresh batch of AstraZeneca jabs arrived in Bacolod, paving the way for the opening of 24 vaccination centers across the city for the rollout set from May 14 to 21.

The target vaccinees include the remaining frontline healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and persons with comorbidities (A3).

“While we are, meanwhile, dependent on what the national government may give to us, we are looking forward though by July, when our locally purchased vaccines come, we’ll have a more stable and bigger and faster vaccination of our people,” Leonardia said.

Earlier this year, the city government made a 20-percent initial payment of more than PHP31 million to AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc. for the procurement of 650,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Leonardia received on Monday a donation of 100 oximeters and 100 blood pressure monitor apparatus from bus firm Vallacar Transit, Inc., operator of Ceres buses, through vice president for administration Julius Entila.

The turnover rites were held at the Ayala Malls Capitol Central, which hosts one of the 24 vaccination centers in the city.

The donated medical equipment will be used in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination program.

As of May 16, Bacolod has a total of 8,395 Covid-19 cases, including 1,004 active cases, 7,161 recoveries and 230 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency