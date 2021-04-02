﻿Arrest of suspect in violent assault of Pinay in New York lauded

The Philippine Consulate General in New York has welcomed the arrest of the suspect in the violent assault of a 65-year-old Filipina in midtown Manhattan early this week.

“We thank the New York Police Department (NYPD) and all those who, in one way or another, contributed to the efforts that led to the arrest of Brandon Elliot,” it said in a statement posted on its page on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Elliot was charged with assault and hate crime offenses after attacking a senior Filipina, identified by the local media as Vilma Kari, who was reportedly on her way to the church.

In a viral video from a closed-circuit television, the man was seen kicking and stomping on the 65-year-old Filipina while bystanders were frozen on the sidelines.

If convicted, Elliot will be jailed for 25 years in addition to other consequences related to his lifetime parole. A CNN report said he was out on parole since 2019 after years in prison for stabbing his mother to death in 2002.

