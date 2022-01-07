﻿Arrest black market sellers of essential medicines, PRRD to PNP

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night renewed his call to the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest and imprison black market sellers of “essential medicines” amid the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases.

“I am putting on notice the entire PNP at itong mga (and these) station commanders, any transactions of black marketing of these essential medicines should be arrested, walang (no) exception,” he said in a prerecorded Talk to the People.

He said the PNP can detain them for 34 hours for investigation and for summary inquest proceedings.

“Dalhin sa estasyon, pasok muna diyan sa selda (Bring them to the station and jail them) without exception,” he added.

He said all people involved, including the sales representatives and the store owner, should be arrested “without exception.”

“Hulihin ninyo ang may-ari, kung ang salesgirl lang (Arrest the store owner and salesgirl), then arrest the owner, no exception. Arrest them and detain them for 34 hours. I think that is a serious offense,” he said.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Officer-in-Charge, Dr. Oscar Gutierrez urged the public to purchase medicines only from FDA-licensed drug outlets.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 9711 or the FDA Act of 2009, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without proper authorization is prohibited.

Source: Philippines News Agency