﻿Army won’t condone soldiers in X’mas Day shooting

The Philippine Army (PA) will cooperate with the Philippine National Police (PNP) on the case of the three soldiers involved in the Christmas Day shooting incident in Taguig City that wounded six civilians.

“The personnel under investigation are already in the custody of the PNP. The PA is collaborating with the PNP on their investigation of the incident and will cooperate in any legal actions that may be taken against the suspects. Internally, we are also conducting a parallel investigation for the administrative cases that may be filed against them,” Army spokesperson, Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Sunday night.

He also assured the public that the PA does not condone any violation of laws or regulations by its personnel.

“We expect high standards of military discipline and values to all our personnel, hence if proven guilty appropriate sanctions shall be meted against them,” Trinidad said.

Initial reports identified the arrested PA personnel as Capt. Nheiljay Maguddayao Garcia, 31; Probationary 2nd Lt. Felomino Maguddayao Garcia, 30; and 1st Lt. Minalyn Awat Ladyong, 29.

Capt. Garcia is with the Training and Doctrine Command in Capas, Tarlac; 2nd Lt. Garcia is assigned at the Army Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig; and Ladyong is detailed with the Army Signal Regiment, also in Fort Bonifacio.

The shooting incident happened along the C-5 Service Road in Wildcat Village, Barangay Pinagsama after the six male victims threw stones at the suspects while they were having a drinking spree.

The infuriated suspects used one of their rifles to shoot Edsel Hecita Polo, 28; JD Umbaro Navales, 24; John Carl Marca Sabino, 18; and three male minors. They were broughy to the Ospital ng Makati and Taguig Pateros District Hospital.

