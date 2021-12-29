﻿Army vows justice for Negrense killed by NPA rebels

The Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade (IBde) has vowed to bring to justice the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) rebels responsible for killing a resident of La Castellana, Negros Occidental on December 20.

According to the military report, victim Mario Landisa, 53, a resident of Sitio Mantuhod in Barangay Cabacungan, was gunned down by four armed men after he refused to give them food and cash.

Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of 303IBde, commended the courage of the people of La Castellana, particularly those in Barangay Cabacungan, for rising against the atrocities of the CPP-NPA.

“We will not let this pass. We will bring to account all those behind this despicable act against an innocent civilian amid the destruction brought by Typhoon Odette. The full might of the law will take its course,” Pasaporte said in a statement on Tuesday.

One of the suspects, Joveto Landisa Leonar, the victim’s cousin, has already been arrested by the police, based on a report on Monday.

The four armed men, who were speaking in Cebuano, introduced themselves as members of the CPP-NPA, it added.

Pasaporte thanked the residents for providing information in seeking justice for the victim.

Based on initial investigation, the rebels demanded rice and money from Landisa, who refused because he also needs to provide for his family as they have been affected by Typhoon Odette.

Pasaporte said the incident shows the fight against the CPP-NPA no longer just involves the security forces.

“It is a fight of the entire people in Negros Island. The CPP-NPA does not value life. They do not have a conscience,” he added.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and separate part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency