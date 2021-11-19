﻿Army units join AFP urban ops exercise

Philippine Army (PA) units took part in a combined arms live-fire, and urban operations exercise at the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters in Jamindan, Capiz on Wednesday.

The simulation exercise is part of this year’s Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Joint Exercise (AJEX) “Dagat, Langit, at Lupa” (DAGIT PA), said PA spokesperson, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, on Thursday.

Also in attendance were other units from the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

Trinidad said the PA’s Light Armor Division, infantry troops from the 3rd Infantry Division, and Army pilots from the Aviation Regiment participated along with the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Marines.

“The Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise (CALFEX) and Urban Operations highlight the interoperability of the AFP’s different services in addressing conflicts in urban terrain using combined forces and military assets to quell violence and terrorism,” Trinidad said.

Then PA commander and now AFP chief, Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, underscored the importance of joint exercises to prepare the military in addressing internal and threats.

“AJEX aims to enhance the readiness of our forces in joint operations, improving our capabilities to address all kinds of threats within or coming to our shores to protect our people,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency