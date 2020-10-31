﻿Army ready for typhoon ‘Rolly’ in Aurora

Members of the Philippine Army’s 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion based in the province have assured the public that they are prepared to help and respond to calamity, especially in areas expected to be battered by Typhoon “Rolly”.

Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, commander of 91st IB, said on Saturday that he ordered the mobilization of the Disaster Response Task Units (DRTU) for immediate action in case the need arises.

He said the DRTU units will perform humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations under their areas of responsibility, particularly in Aurora and in Nueva Ecija.

He also directed line companies to closely monitor the situation, in coordination with the local government units (LGUs), Philippine National Police, and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

“They are tasked to coordinate and discuss preparation for the typhoon to ensure the safety of the public,” Rubio said.

“Close coordination with the PDRRMO Aurora and other concerned agencies are being conducted from time to time,” he added.

So far, he said the units are now preparing their disaster basic equipment and marked vehicles to ensure their readiness for the safety of everyone.

He said the troops are also closely monitoring the roads in Canili to Villa Aurora, Maria Aurora to San Luis, and going to Northern Aurora.

“We activated our command center in order to keep a close eye on all of our disaster response groups situated in the ground for the timely disaster response to the possible calamity-affected areas,” he said.

He said the troops are also ready to take part in the repacking of relief goods when needed.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY