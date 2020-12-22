﻿Army, police arrest 3 drug suspects in NoCot

Three drug suspects were arrested by combined elements of the military and police and seized from them illegal drugs Monday afternoon in Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) said soldiers belonging to the 90th Infantry Battalion swooped down on Bai Matabay Plang Village II, Barangay Poblacion around 3 p.m. and carried out a search warrant issued by a local court.

The suspects were identified as Resend Usman, the principal target, together with Jasin Dasin Usman, and Nasrolah Usman, all residents of the village.

“The suspects were surprised by the operation and did not resist arrest,” Uy said.

Recovered from the suspects were three big-heat sealed plastic sachets and 12 small sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP50,000, dried marijuana leaves worth PHP5,000, and other drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against the suspects, now detained at the Kabacan police detention facility.

Source: Philippines News agency