﻿Army officer, soldier nabbed for gun smuggling in Sibugay town

Authorities have arrested a military official and an enlisted man in an entrapment operation for gun smuggling in Zamboanga Sibugay province, a top police official said Tuesday.

Arrested were Capt. Christopher Galvez Eslava, 41, and Cpl. Laure Larot, 35, of the 9th Regional Community Defense Group (9RCDG) of the Army Reserve Command (ARESCOM), according to Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director.

Ylagan said Eslava and Larot were arrested around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Sanito, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

They yielded three caliber 5.56 M4 Carbine rifles, two 9mm Glock pistols, a rifle grenade, three 40mm grenades, six M-16 magazines, three caliber 40, and PHP1.2 million boodle money, Ylagan said.

He said the suspects were detained at the Ipil Municipal Police Station while appropriate charges are being readied against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency