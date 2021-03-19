﻿Army, NPA clashes in Apayao kill 1 rebel, yield firearms

Another clash between the Philippine Army and an unspecified number of New People’s Army members was reported in remote Aurora village in Pudtol, Apayao province on Wednesday, the military said.

While on combat patrol at around 3:20 p.m. on March 17, government troops led by 1st Lt. Jheffrey Banuelos had an encounter with the communist rebels.

The firefight lasted for five minutes, according to a report from the Army. There were no casualties on the government side.

The first clash took place in Barangay Mallig in neighboring Flora town on March 14 when a lair of the rebels with seized firearms and ammunition was discovered.

A pursuit operation took place at about 12:40 p.m. on the same day in Sitio Tawini, Upper Atok, also in Flora, with one casualty recovered from the rebel side.

All municipal police stations in Apayao have intensified their monitoring and validation on the movements of the enemy forces by establishing checkpoints in adjacent municipalities of Kabugao and Conner.

They were also directed to check on hospitals for injured patients while pursuit operations are ongoing.

The military said villagers tipped them off regarding the presence of rebels.

Source: Philippines News Agency