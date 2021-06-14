﻿Army mobile food pantry benefits 300 poor families in S. Kudarat

Soldiers of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion (7IB) have vowed to continue helping indigents in Sultan Kudarat province through their mobile community pantry.

“We will not get tired of helping you,” said Lt. Col. Rommel Valencia, in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, the 7IB served some 300 indigent families of Barangay Sampao in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, through a community pantry they partnered with both the provincial and town governments, and the local private sector.

“We hope that this humble activity will remind us all that we should work as one, share as one, and heal as one,” Valencia said.

He said the activity was initiated to assure the poor of food on the table following the flooding that hit the low-lying village recently.

“The activity is also our way of saying thank you for the community that has been supporting us as we commemorated the 123rd Araw ng Kalayaan recently,” he added.

Valencia said the food supplies, both vegetables, and canned goods, were mostly donations from their partners, which were happily received by the beneficiaries.

Anita Diguan, one of the beneficiaries, told reporters in a radio interview Monday that she was elated and amazed how the soldiers came to their “rescue” amid their difficult situation.

“Keep up the good work our infantrymen and infantrywomen, your generosity and goodness will return a hundredfold,” she said in the vernacular. “Many of us are happy, we have this pantry near us.”

Isulan Mayor Marites Pallasigue also vowed to provide more food supplies to the town’s indigents amid the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency