﻿Army in Negros readies 350 soldiers for disaster response

Some 350 soldiers of the Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade (IBde) are ready to be deployed for disaster response should any calamity strike the island of Negros.

The troops form part of the 34 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) teams from both the 62nd and 79th Infantry Battalions (IBs) based in areas of the first to fifth districts of Negros Occidental and the first district of Negros Oriental.

Col. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of the 303IBde based in Murcia, Negros Occidental, said Thursday the teams are in a high state of readiness and preparation, and will work together with the local government units, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

“We are always ready and alert, both in times of natural calamities and man-made disasters since the lives and safety of the people are of paramount importance,” Pasaporte said.

He urged Negrenses to keep a strong faith in God, who will protect the people from any disaster.

The brigade’s HADR teams are trained in basic first aid, light and water search rescue operations, and incident command system under the Philippine Army, Office of Civil Defense, and local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices.

They are equipped with basic search and rescue equipment, such as life jackets, life rings, floating devices, rescue helmets, utility ropes, chainsaws, and folding stretchers.

The government forces also have military field ambulances, military trucks, and utility vehicles on stand-by.

“All military personnel trained for disaster response operations are ready for deployment. They are also being augmented by reservists and auxiliary units,” Pasaporte said.

Source: Philippines News Agency