﻿Army honors 7 wounded soldiers in Maguindanao

Seven soldiers who were injured in separate law enforcement operations against Moro extremists in this province last week, were honored for their gallantry on Tuesday afternoon.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID), pinned the wounded personnel medal for gallantry to soldiers who risked their lives and got injured during continuing operations against the lawless Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao’s “SPMS box”.

The SPMS box is a military term referring to the adjoining towns of Shariff Aguak, Pagatin (now Datu Saudi Ampatuan), Mamasapano, and Shariff Saydona, where the BIFF operates.

The awarding, held at the Camp Siongco Station Hospital here, recognized the sacrifices the soldiers have done to protect the people and serve the country.

“We truly recognize their heroic acts when they put their own lives in grave danger just to protect our communities from the atrocities of terrorist groups in Central Mindanao,” Uy, also head of the Joint Task Force Central, said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Since January, at least 20 soldiers running after the BIFF in Maguindanao have been injured in operations against the Islamic State-linked terror group.

Aside from medals, Uy also handed over cash assistance and food packs to the soldiers.

