﻿Army exec cites local leaders for backing NTF-ELCAC

The commander of the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division has commended the different local government units (LGUs) in his area for supporting the sustained funding of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Maj. Gen. Eric C. Vinoya called for support to the task force after some senators proposed to defund the NTF-ELCAC, Maj. Cenon Pancito III, 3ID’s spokesperson, said Monday in a press release.

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo was among the local leaders in the Visayas who issued a statement of support, Pancito noted.

The others include Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr; Mayor Jerry Treñas of Iloilo City; Mayor Melecio Yap, Jr., of Escalante City, Negros Occidental; Mayor Ernesto Estrao of Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental; Mayor Vicente Jaen II of Leganes, Iloilo; barangay chairman Edgar Araṅador of Balabago, Jaro, Iloilo City, and barangay chairman Ladislao Pontevedra, Jr., of Langub, Escalante City.

They issued statements “in favor of continued funding of Local Government Support Fund-Support to Barangay Development Program (LGSF-SBDP) under NTF-ELCAC”, the media release said.

“We are grateful (for) your overwhelming support to the anti-insurgency campaign that aims to end the local communist armed conflict. Your people are lucky to have you as their leaders who fight not only for their own welfare, but for the whole community as well,” Vinoya said.

Negros Oriental continues to face an insurgency problem with a number of towns and cities still affected by atrocities perpetrated by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

Villages in these areas have been identified as NTF-ELCAC priority areas.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

