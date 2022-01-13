﻿Army engineering units help in ‘Odette’ rebuilding efforts

The Philippine Army (PA) said Tuesday night its 52nd Engineer Brigade (52EBde) is assisting local government units in northeastern Mindanao in rebuilding and reconstruction efforts in communities severely affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

The 52EBde units have been conducting humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts since “Odette” swept through Mindanao and Visayas in mid-December last year.

“Seven construction and maintenance teams from 52EBde are currently deployed to clear debris-strewn roads and help repair typhoon-damaged homes and government buildings in Surigao del Norte, Siargao, and Dinagat Islands,” PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement.

He added that these teams also facilitated the delivery of construction materials to help typhoon-stricken families rebuild their homes in Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

Meanwhile, PA Chief, Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr., assured families in calamity areas of their continued help.

“The Philippine Army will continue to exhaust all means to help our typhoon-stricken countrymen get back on their feet,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency