﻿Army discovers abandoned NPA lair, war materiel in Aurora

BALER, Aurora – The 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion (91IB), Philippine Army discovered on Wednesday an abandoned hideout and war materiel believed to be owned by the Platoon North of the Aurora Provincial Committee of the New People’s Army (NPA).

In an interview, Lt. Col. Reandrew P. Rubio, commander of the 91IB, said the Charlie Company led by 1st Lt. Jevie J. Sagragao was conducting company strike operations around 7:30 a.m. when they discovered an abandoned enemy lair and recovered war supplies at the vicinity of Sitio Tordil, Barangay San Ildefonso in Casiguran town, this province.

Rubio said the troops recovered 30 rounds of ammunition for M14 rifle, six magazines for M14, one poncho, three SIM cards, one CD, one bandolier for M14, and four topographic maps.

“We are very thankful to the community for providing us information that led to the recovery of war items. I am commending the effort of our soldiers for their immediate action, so far our troops are scouring the area,” he said.

He reiterated his call to the CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army) to stop their atrocities that sow fear to the communities and lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law.

“We ensure that we give you all the benefits under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program to help you to live a better future with your families,” Rubio said.

The CPP- NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Source: Philippines News Agency