﻿Army community support teams deployed in Sulu town

The 15th Civil Military Operations (15CMO) battalion on Tuesday deployed the Community Support Program (CSP) teams in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

Lt. Col. Nelicar Corsino, 15CMO commander, said the deployment of the CSP teams is to assist the peace and development projects of Jolo Municipal Mayor Kerkhar Tan.

The focus of the CSP team deployment is Barangay San Raymundo where 48 CSP operators are to immerse in the community. They will conduct a visitation for three months.

Corsino said the purpose of the program is to cater to the community’s needs.

“The purpose of the program is not just to help the community in terms of peace and security but as well the development within the family and the entire community,” Corsino said.

Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, 11th Infantry Division commander, said the deployment of CSP teams is a perfect platform to unroot causes of poverty.

The CSP is one of the tools in bringing-back the people to the good side of the government and prevents the infiltration of lawless elements in Jolo such as the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits.

