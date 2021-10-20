﻿Army chopper pilots join military free-fall exercise

Some two Philippine Army (PA) helicopter pilots took part in a military proficiency free-fall exercise with the Special Forces Regiment in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

“Military free-fall is a distinct form of tactical parachuting technique employed by elite Army forces,” the PA said in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

It added that the exercise held on October 12 is part of the Special Forces Regiment’s fourth quarter military sustainment training.

Also, the PA said its Aviation “Hiraya” Regiment (P), the unit of all its pilots, is still conducting proficiency training for rotary pilots.

Student pilots from the Rotary Wing Transition Course conducted cross-country training flights from the Fort Magsaysay Army Aerodrome in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija to Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac.

“The training will enhance the flight and navigational skills of Army aviators in preparation for future missions,” it added. Currently, the PA operates three rotary assets for training and emergency purposes.

The Aviation Regiment started as the Army Aviation Battalion in April 1978 with the primary mission of providing tactical airlift of combat troops, supplies, and equipment of various Army units.

PA chief, Lt. Gen. Andres C. Centino, earlier underscored the capability development of all Army units to further enhance their efficiency in combat and non-combat missions.

“A modern and capable Army Aviation Regiment is a vital part of our operational capability. Rest assured the Philippine Army is committed to upgrading our forces’ operational capabilities which will enable us to deal with fast-evolving threats and end the decades-long insurgency problem at the soonest time possible,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency