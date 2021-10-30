﻿Army chief to increase support for troops in far-flung areas

The Philippine Army (PA) will provide all necessary logistics and combat support to troops to make their presence felt, even in the remotest parts of their areas of operations, an official said Thursday.

“The Philippine Army (PA) will provide the needs of troops and units from supplies, firepower, mobility to communication equipment,” PA chief Lt. Gen. Andres Centino said in a statement posted on the Army’s Facebook page.

This came after Centino visited far-flung patrol bases of the Maguindanao-based 6th Infantry Division, the San Jose patrol base in South Upi, Maguindanao, and the Blit patrol base in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato on Wednesday.

The PA chief has been visiting remote Army units to check on the situation of soldiers, boost troop morale, and reiterate his command guidance to ground commanders.

Centino also directed commanders to “lead from the front” and make their presence felt even in the remotest parts of their respective areas of responsibility.

“The PA will go where the enemies are. We support the establishment of new forward operating bases (FOBs) and sustain existing FOBs,” he said.

He added the “enemy is on the brink of irreversible defeat” and that the Army will not forgo this opportunity.

“The attainment of genuine and lasting peace is our mission, and there is no one in a better position to accomplish this but us,” Centino said.

Source: Philippines News Agency