﻿Army chief cites Armor Division’s vital role in security goals

The Armor Division is very important in helping maneuver Army units achieve their peace and orders missions.

PA chief Lt. Gen. Andres Centino made this statement during his visit to the troops of the Armor Division at Camp O’Donnell, Capas, Tarlac on Monday.

“The PA recognizes the importance of the Armor Division in supporting the maneuver units and in maintaining the peace and order in the operational environment. I believe that your efforts will lead us towards a better nation, and we will support you every step of the way,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

Established in 1976, the Armor Division is a combined arms organization composed of tank, cavalry, and mechanized infantry.

During his visit to the Armor Division, Centino was briefed on the unit’s capability development programs, deployment, and status of their assets.

On the same day, the PA chief visited the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) which is also based in Camp O’Donnell.

He lauded TRADOC for its effort in implementing the PA’s training programs that will enhance the knowledge and skills of soldiers to deal with all types of security threats and challenges.

“I commend TRADOC for developing and implementing training programs that suit the Army’s needs, especially in today’s fluid and dynamic security environment. Let these training programs develop our troops into professional, skilled, and capable soldiers in joint and combined-arms operations,” Centino said.

Source: Philippines News Agency