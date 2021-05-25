﻿Army aids power expansion project in Tawi-Tawi town

The Army’s 54th Engineer Brigade (54EBde) has assisted the Cagayan de Sulu Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Caselco) to expand power services to more households in the island town of Mapun, Tawi-Tawi.

Brig. Gen. Anthony Cacayuran, 54EBde commander, said Tuesday the installation of distribution line extensions (DX) in Barangay Lupa Pula, Mapun, is 95 percent completed through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between Caselco and the brigade.

“Currently, we are doing the installation, stringing, and tensioning of Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced (ACSR) wire on the 11 steel poles at Sitio Batutay in Barangay Gupah,” Cacayuran said.

The PHP24.3-million project is expected to be completed by the end of the 2nd quarter this year. Once completed, the project will benefit 26 sitios in Barangays Lupa Pula and Gupah.

Mapun, composed of 15 barangays, is a 4th class municipality with a population of 26,597 as of the 2015 census.

The island lies in the Sulu Sea on the southwestern end of the Philippines, located near Sabah. It is formerly known as Cagayan de Sulu until 1984, then as Cagayan de Tawi-Tawi until 1988.

Cacayuran accompanied Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), who visited Mapun on Monday (May 24) to check on the progress of the project.

Omar Mockthar Abdulpatta, Mapun municipal officer-in-charge, underscored the importance of the project in maintaining peace and order in the communities.

Meanwhile, Vinluan lauded the good governance of the local officials of Mapun.

“Let us continue to work together for peace and prosperity here in the beautiful island of Mapun,” Vinluan told the Mapun officials present during his visit.

