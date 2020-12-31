﻿ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES plays key role in gov’t Covid-19 response: Gapay

Aside from its internal and external security defense roles, the Armed Forces of the Philippines plays a very important role in ongoing efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a year-end report, ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES chief-of-staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay said this included the transporting of 1.9 million pounds of medical equipment and supplies via air assets of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Meanwhile, another 962,416 pounds of these items were delivered using assets of the Philippine Navy (PN), he added.

Aside from this, the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES also helped 57,870 civilians in returning to their respective home provinces via military aircraft/vessel and commercial flights.

The military also helped in the transportation and distribution of 2,455,288 food packs nationwide.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES personnel also donated PHP20.5 million to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD). The amount was raised via donations using a portion of their salary.

Aside from this, the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES also deployed over 2,000 doctors, nurses, and military medical auxiliary are deployed in Covid-19 treatment and quarantine facilities nationwide.

This can be broken down into 212 combined medical and security personnel manning emergency quarantine facilities outside the camp (Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Rizal Memorial Coliseum, and Solaire-Pagcor Mega Quarantine Center); 80 medical personnel deployed to man military emergency quarantine facilities with 86 on standby and 46 on reserve, and 1,730 military and civilian medical personnel manning 47 military treatment facilities nationwide.

The ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES also deployed 10,390 personnel to community quarantine assistance areas nationwide to support Sub-Task Group Peace and Order.

Also deployed were 1,189 Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit active auxiliaries and 835 reservist

Source: Philippines News agency