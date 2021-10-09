﻿Appointees reminded to vacate gov’t posts upon COC filing

All appointed officials seeking posts in next year’s elections should resign once they file their certificates of candidacy (COCs), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Friday.

“I’d like to remind you of the effects of the COC or the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA), first an aspirant holding public appointed office or position, including active members of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and other officers and employees in government-owned or government-controlled corporations who filed a COC will be considered ipso facto resigned from the office, must vacate the same at the start of the regular office hours of the day when the aspirant filed the COC,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a press briefing on the final day of the COC filing for national positions at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Pasay City.

In the case of elective officials, Jimenez said they can serve until the end of their term.

“An aspirant, on the other hand, holding an elective office or position shall not be considered resigned upon the filing of the COC, meaning to say that the person who holds elective office can continue in office until the end of his term or their term,” he added.

As for those who have filed for more than one post, he/she will not be eligible for any of them. However, a sworn statement of cancelation may be filed to withdraw from one or the other.

Jimenez said the filing period will not be extended.

“No extensions, but if you’re here at 5 p.m. and you are listed you will be accommodated even beyond 5 o’clock,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said there are 18,100 seats are up for grabs in the May 2022 national and local polls.

The national positions are president (one), vice president (one), senators (12), and party-list representatives (63).

In local posts, the number of seats is 253 members of the House of Representatives; 81, governors; 81, vice governors; 782 members of Sangguniang Panlalawigan; 1,634, mayors; 1,634, vice mayors; and 13,558, Sangguniang Panlungsod.

