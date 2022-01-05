﻿Apple becomes first company to reach $3T market cap

The US-based technology giant Apple has become the first company with a USD3 trillion stock market value.

Apple, whose stocks increased by three times since the beginning of the pandemic, gained a value of about 3 percent on Monday.

On the first transaction day of 2022, the company’s shares hit USD182.88 to hit the market value of USD3 trillion.

Microsoft, with a USD2.5 trillion stock market value, and Alphabet, with USD1.9 trillion, followed Apple.

Apple hit the USD1 trillion mark in August 2018 and USD2 trillion in August 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency