﻿Apayao pursues aggressive testing as Covid-19 cases surge

The provincial government of Apayao will continue its aggressive community testing (ACT) to further detect carriers of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) using kits provided by the Department of Health (DOH).

In an advisory posted in its official social media account on Friday, the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (PIATF) said they received an additional 3,000 reagent kits that will allow the province to swab test its residents.

“The Provincial IATF plans to undertake an aggressive community testing together with the Municipal IATFs because of the surge in the number of confirmed cases in the province in the last two weeks,” the advisory said.

On Thursday, Apayao logged its highest single-day record of 125 confirmed Covid-19 cases bringing its active cases to 547. The province logged a total of 2,911 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started in 2020.

The advisory further said the PIATF is presently coordinating with the regional Office of Civil Defense (OCD) for assistance in the conduct of swab testing in the targeted 7,000 individuals in the province’s seven municipalities.

Aside from an aggressive contact tracing and testing, Governor Eleanor Bulut-Begtang, in a statement, said they will continue giving Covid-19 vaccines.

“The Provincial Government of Apayao is set to heighten its Covid-19 vaccination drive with the arrival last night (Aug. 12) of some 20,000 doses of Coronavac’s Sinovac vaccine allocated by the Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) for Apayao. The vaccines are set to be apportioned to the different municipalities,” she said in a message sent to the media on Friday.

A total of 18, 892 eligible individuals have been fully vaccinated in Apayao while another 20,560 have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the governor issued Memorandum Order No. 101-2021 also on Thursday prescribing additional entry protocols for travelers, returning residents, and Authorized Persons Outside Residences (APOR).

“The Provincial IATF and the different municipal IATF continue to implement strict measures as many of the cases in the barangays and even in far-flung areas are seen to be caused by incoming or returning residents and APORs with travels outside of their communities,” the governor said.

Source: Philippines News Agency