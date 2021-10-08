﻿Antiqueños avail of Pag-IBIG loan with extended payment term

A multi-purpose loan (MPL) with an extended payment term of three years is now available to Pag-IBIG members from Antique.

Pag-IBIG Antique branch manager Donald Alton Cahilo, during a virtual press conference Thursday, said from Aug.1 until Oct. 7, 2021, some 39 Antiqueños availed of the MPL with an extended payment term of 36 months or three years.

“We continue to disseminate the information about the MPL extended payment term so that more Pag-IBIG members could be able to avail of it,” he said.

He added that with the extended term, the monthly amortization that used to be 24 months is stretched to 36 months with an interest of 10.5 percent per annum.

“Qualified members can borrow up to 80 percent of their total Pag-IBIG regular savings,” he said.

Only those who are members for two years are qualified to avail of the MPL.

He said that members can use the MPL proceeds to pay for their medical expenses, minor home improvement, and other needs.

Meanwhile, Cahilo said they are also campaigning for government offices to encourage their employees to apply for the Loyalty Plus Card.

“Pag-IBIG would be willing to go to your offices if there are 30 employees who would apply for the Loyalty Plus Card,” he said.

The Loyalty Plus Card can be used as a savings card and cash card for their benefits.

Over 13,832 Antiqueños are already enrolled with Pag-IBIG as of August this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency