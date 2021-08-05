﻿Antique urged to prioritize transport sector in vax rollout

The Antique Provincial Board on Thursday passed a resolution requesting the local health office to prioritize members of the transport sector in the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination.

Antique Provincial Board Member Victor Condez, chairman of the committee on transportation and sponsor of the resolution, said members of the transport sector in the province are also at the forefront of this pandemic.

“The need for a steadfast and safe way to get to and from the workplace has been an unceasing concern, thus it is important to give priority to these drivers of all public utility vehicles (PUVs) and the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODAS) to protect them and their passengers,” according to the resolution passed during the virtual session.

Condez added that being economic front-liners, they are also vulnerable to be exposed to the virus.

Antique has an estimated 90 jeepney drivers, 20,000 drivers of the Tricycle Owners and Drivers Association (TODA), and 35 bus drivers.

“Some of them had already been vaccinated as part of A2 or seniors and A3 or those with comorbidity priority groups already,” he said.

The IPHO reported that as of Aug. 3, some 52,141 out of the 380,271 targeted population have already been vaccinated.

