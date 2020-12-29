﻿Antique town reopens premier tourism destination

The municipality of San Remigio is reopening its premier tourism destination to local tourists on December 30.

Mayor Margarito Mission Jr., in an interview on Tuesday, said their resorts and other tourism spots in Barangay Aningalan as well as in Tubudan and La Union are ready to welcome visitors after they were closed on Dec. 21 due to the reported two new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

He added the two Covid-19 confirmed cases are now in a quarantine facility after contact tracing.

Mission, who issued Executive Order 155 on Dec. 21 for the temporary suspension of their acceptance of local tourists, also posted on the town’s official website about the reopening.

“We can’t wait to welcome you again so that you can enjoy the cold breeze and breathtaking views of Aningalan this holiday season,” Mission posted on the website.

San Remigio particularly the highland of Aningalan is considered as the Little Baguio of Antique.

The place is frequented by local tourists for its Igbaclag cave, biggest flower Rafflesia, to pick strawberries, and enjoy nature.

Department of Health (DOH) provincial health team leader in Antique, Dr. Rene Feman Autajay said the first layer contacts of the Covid-19 confirmed cases turned out to be negative in their swab tests.

“The swab test results of the first layer contacts were negative with the second layer contacts undergoing home quarantine,” he said.

