﻿Antique town asks for access road in 3 more villages

The San Remigio municipality is requesting the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to include three more remote barangays in next year’s infrastructure project under the End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC).

“We would like to request the DILG to include the barangays of Alegria, Cabungaan, and Aningalan as convergence sites also for the implementation of the Executive Order 70 or the Whole of Nation Approach to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC),” Mayor Margarito Mission Jr. said in an interview Thursday.

He added that the three barangays, when included as ELCAC sites, could also receive their much-needed government assistance, particularly the construction of the access road from the town proper to the barangays.

“Without the access road to these barangays, it could not be denied that the problem on insurgency persists,” he said.

Mission said although the town has been declared insurgent-free by the Philippine Army in 2018 yet there are still sightings of the New People’s Army in the barangays being geographically isolated and disadvantaged area.

He added that for this year, Barangay Bulan-bulan had been identified as one of the two convergence sites of ELCAC in the province with Barangay Cabladan of Sibalom town.

“As a convergence site Barangay Bulan-bulan by the first quarter of 2021 could already have the construction of an access road be implemented with the downloading of PHP20 million from the DILG central office,” Mission said.

DILG Antique provincial director Cherryl Tacda, during the planning workshop that revisited the Village Development Plan of the barangay on October 13, announced before village officials that their department will be downloading PHP20 million for the road concreting project.

“The road will be constructed to uplift the lives of the barangay folk,” she said.

She also said this will address the insurgency problem in the barangay.

Mission said with the road in barangay from the town proper, residents now have access to bring their agricultural products to the municipal public market.

“The road will really change the lives of the barangay folks 360 degrees,” he said.

Without the road, villages have to carry on their back their palay, corn, and other produce, while traversing the terrain, going to the market.

Source: Philippines News agency