﻿Antique seeks divine intervention amid calamities

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – A religious movement in Antique will launch a virtual event dubbed “Pray for Antique” on June 25 to seek divine intervention amid the calamities which happened in the province.

“Our Pray Antique Movement, established last year, is composed of religious leaders from different denominations who will have an online prayer rally,” said Pastor Ricky Segundera, spiritual consultant of Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao, in an interview on Wednesday.

He said since they could not physically gather due to the pandemic, they will only hold a virtual prayer rally from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Joining the virtual gathering are religious leaders of the Roman Catholic, Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI) or Aglipayan, Convention of Philippine Baptist Churches or Evangelical, Iglesia ni Cristo, and even Islam.

Segundera said the movement felt the need to storm the heavens with petitions due to the health pandemic, rain-induced landslide in Barangay Igmasandig in Valderrama town in June displacing 95 families, and the fire that gutted the Gaisano Grand Mall on June 18.

“Antiqueños, wherever they would be, are being encouraged to participate in this activity,” he said.

Segundera said through media coverage they would be able to reach the homes of the Antiqueños who will be watching through their cable televisions or listening to the radio.

“We believe that it is only through prayers that we could really heal as one,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency