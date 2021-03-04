﻿Antique records second death due to Covid-19

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) has reported Antique’s second death due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Wednesday.

This came after the IPHO released the negative result of the swab test given to Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao on Tuesday.

Cadiao underwent a swab test at the Metro Iloilo Hospital and Medical Center, Inc. after she got exposed to a businessman from Iloilo City when she attended a wake here on February 21.

She only learned of the contact on Monday and immediately subjected herself to a swab test the next day.

In an interview, IPHO Information Officer Irene Dulduco said the second Covid-19 fatality was an 81-year old woman from San Remigio, Antique who passed away in a private hospital in Iloilo City on Tuesday.

“The patient sought consultation with the Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose de Buenavista because of urinary tract infection due also to her old age,” Dulduco said.

The result of her swab test released on February 16 confirmed that she was positive for Covid-19 and was referred to a private hospital on February 21 for further treatment.

“The case is considered to be a local transmission,” she said, noting that the patient had no travel history and is believed to have acquired the virus within their locality.

The first fatality from the province was reported on Sept. 18, 2020, a 61-year old bed-ridden and immuno-compromised woman. She died in a private hospital in Iloilo City.

As of Tuesday, Antique had 115 total Covid-19 cumulative cases, zero new infection, 108 recoveries, five active cases, and two deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency