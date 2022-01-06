﻿Antique public schools told to prepare for F2F classes

Public and private schools in Antique have been instructed to make the necessary preparations if they wish to participate in the pilot face-to-face (F2F) classes this year.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office (SDO) of Antique on Wednesday raised the possibility of more schools in the province to open, given that three schools have joined the pilot implementation in 2021.

As part of the preparations, the schools were told to install handwashing facilities and set up a temperature check at the gate of the school, provide foot markings for learners to follow going to their classrooms, and arrange students’ desks to observe safe physical distancing.

“So far, there had been no major problems that had transpired with the three schools piloted for face-to-face classes in Antique that the DepEd Central Office might announce to have additional schools,” Evelyn Remo, chief of School Governance and Operations of SDO-Antique, said in an interview.

She said that no learner has been reported to have shown symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) when the Igsoro Integrated School in Bugasong, Mayabay Elementary School in Barbaza, and Antique National School (ANS) in San Jose de Buenavista reopened after the holidays.

“Last January 3, the three pilot schools again smoothly conducted their face-to-face classes after the Christmas break,” she said.

Remo said the learners seemed to have imbibed the discipline among themselves by properly observing the safe physical distancing and other health protocols.

“It seemed that the Covid-19 health protocol, such as proper handwashing and safe physical distancing, had already been part of their lifestyle,” she said.

Excluding the three pilot schools, Antique has 472 public elementary, six integrated schools, and 53 secondary schools, as well as 62 private elementary and 18 secondary schools that have yet to join the face-to-face classes.

As of January 5, the province, which is currently under Alert Level 2, has 12 active Covid-19 cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency