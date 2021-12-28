﻿Antique power coop to seek refund of ‘Odette’ repair expenses

The Antique Electric Cooperative (ANTECO), the province’s lone provider, will seek assistance from the national government through a refund of its expenses in restoring power in areas affected by Typhoon Odette on December 16.

Ruth Ann Fadrigo, ANTECO information officer, said Monday that based on their initial assessment, the electric company has already incurred PHP11.3-million damage due to toppled electric posts, fuse, and wirings.

“The estimated damage might still increase because the energization of some remaining villages is ongoing,” she said in an interview.

As soon as the damage assessment is complete, they will send their request to the National Electrification Administration.

“As of now, we are just using our own fund for the repair of the electric posts and purchase of other electrical equipment that it is already depleting,” she said.

As of Sunday, Fadrigo said 50 out of 590 affected villages are yet to be energized — 30 in Tobias Fornier, eight each in Anini-y and Hamtic, and four in Sibalom.

These are situated in remote areas and could not be easily accessed by linemen.

“The villages along the national highway have already been energized,” she said, adding that linemen are doing their best to fully restore electricity before the end of the year or by the early part of January.

Source: Philippines News Agency