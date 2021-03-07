﻿Antique lifts liquor ban, shortens curfew

Antique’s provincial government has lifted the enforcement of the liquor ban and adjusted its curfew hours for arriving ferry passengers.

Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao said Friday lifting the liquor ban, which was imposed on March 17, 2020 during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) lockdown, and the adjustment of the curfew hours are part of easing the situation in the province for the sake of the economy.

In a meeting of the Antique Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) addressing Covid-19 and the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Antique Chapter, Cadiao said they were yielding to several requests for the lifting of the liquor ban.

“One of those that requested for the (lifting of the) liquor ban is the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association of San Jose de Buenavista,” she said during their meeting at the Binirayan Gymnasium here.

Cadiao said they were also shortening the curfew hours from the previous 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. to midnight until 4 a.m.

“We have to consider that the arrival of the Starlite Ferries vessel from Batangas to Lipata Port in Culasi is past 9 o’clock in the evening every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday,” she said.

Considering that the passengers of the Starlite Ferries still have to travel to their respective municipalities from Lipata Port, it will only be proper to adjust the curfew hours, Cadiao added.

She said selling liquor is also business for the retailers while adjusting the curfew would allow stores to still be open until midnight.

The provincial IATF, during its meeting, also adopted Resolution 101, series of 2021 of the IATF for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved last February 26, making the testing and quarantine no longer mandatory for travelers unless they exhibit symptoms.

“The local government units of Antique will only require for the Letter of Acceptance and Letter of Coordination from the locally stranded individuals and those coming into the province,” Cadiao said.

She noted that the Letters of Acceptance and Coordination would help the LGUs in contact tracing and identifying the newcomers.

