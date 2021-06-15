﻿Antique LGU adopts work from home system

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – The 100 employees of the municipal government of Libertad, Antique has adopted a work from home arrangement from June 15 -18, 2021 after six personnel of its municipal police station (MPS) were found positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Mary Jean Te, in an interview, said on Tuesday that there is still an ongoing tracing among the first and second layer of contacts of the policemen.

The mayor has no idea how the index case was able to contract the disease, but he was able to contaminate other police personnel on duty.

She added that while the police station is situated on a different building, yet it is possible that those infected also met some employees at the municipal hall because of their transactions.

“These policemen have also family members who are working in the municipal hall,” she said.

As of Tuesday, 16 persons have been traced, mostly family members of the confirmed cases, and they will also be subjected to a swab test to confirm their antigen-positive results.

“We have already requested today for swab test kits from the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO),” Te added.

She said that the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTS) are also closely monitoring these family members in their respective homes.

The rest of the 24 personnel of the MPS were found negative during the antigen test administered on Sunday.

The mayor said that the alternative work arrangement will ensure that there will be a skeletal force in the municipal offices.

“While there is an alternative work arrangement, the municipal building will also be disinfected,” she said

Source: Philippines News Agency