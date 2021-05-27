﻿Antique island municipality thrives through seaweed farming

Seaweed cultivation remains one of the major sources of income in the island municipality of Caluya despite the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-2019) pandemic, Mayor Rigil Kent Lim said on Thursday.

“We have 1,528 hectares of seaweed farm in our municipality,” Lim said in a phone interview, adding the seaweed cultivation is year-round in their municipality with the local farmers harvesting after every two months.

“There are farmers who operate at least three to four hectares of seaweed in our municipality,” he said, adding their harvests are being sold to local traders for PHP60 per kilogram.

The seaweeds are either being processed as chips and noodles or are being used as emulsifiers for commercial products.

“The seaweeds’ carrageenan (substance extracted from the seaweed) is also being used in the production of toothpaste, soap, and other commercial products that is why there are traders who are interested to buy it,” he said.

Due to the promising seaweed cultivation in their municipality, more farmers are encouraged to engage in such livelihood, Lim said.

Allete Gayatin, senior aquaculturist at the Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPA) in Antique province, said 3,402 seaweeds operators in Caluya are producing the plant year-round.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Fallorina Jr., a farm technician under the Caluya Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO), said they were able to produce 3,176,24 metric tons of seaweeds last year.

“We are using the monoline or floating method in our seaweeds culture,” he said.

The monoline or floating method uses old tires to tie their seedlings using straw lace and have them float on their municipal water.

He said they cultivate the Kappaphycus alvarezii species, which is considered the largest tropical red algae and has a high growth rate.

“Our seaweeds operators were not so economically affected by the Covid-19 because there were traders who were buying their produce,” as far as Cebu, he said.

Only Caluya and Culasi have year-round seaweed production with the towns of Libertad and Pandan having only seasonal production, Gayatin said.

