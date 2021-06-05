﻿Antique health office offers smoking cessation counseling

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), as part of the observance of the “No Smoking Month” this June, has been giving smoking cessation counseling at the Robinson’s Mall here.

Irene Dulduco, IPHO information officer, said Friday they have assigned health personnel to the mall who could be approached by mall-goers.

The smoking cessation counseling only takes about 15 to 30 minutes, Dulduco said in an interview, adding that their graphic health warning gallery also opened in the afternoon of May 31 during the World No Tobacco Day celebration.

“The smokers are given forms for their self-check, smoking quit contract, and personal profile,” she added.

The forms are also used as tools to determine people’s willingness to quit smoking, how many times they smoke in a day, and during what occasions.

“Based on their answers in the forms, we give them tips on what to do and how to prevent themselves from smoking,” Dulduco said.

Since the nicotine craving only lasts for about five minutes, they advise smokers to drink water, have candy, or make themselves busy so they could forget it, she added.

At least 20 people have availed of their assistance during the first day of counseling.

During a virtual press conference on June 1, Dulduco said aside from their smoking cessation counseling, they have put up a graphic health warning gallery or photos about the ill effects of smoking.

“We have mounted photos as part of our advocacy against smoking,” she said.

The gallery shows smoking is harmful to one’s health as cigarette contains carcinogens that could cause cancer, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis, among other illnesses.

Dulduco said as added services for the month, they offer free blood sugar and blood pressure checkups. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency